Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Israel Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Israel Chemicals reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Israel Chemicals.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.01%.

ICL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Israel Chemicals stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Israel Chemicals has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Israel Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 23.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

