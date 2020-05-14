IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IT Tech Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

TFII traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $25.47. 44,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,716. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03. IT Tech Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $36.65.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $924.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.19 million.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

