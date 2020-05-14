Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.88 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.40 million, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

