J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

JJSF stock opened at $126.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.94. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 19.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

