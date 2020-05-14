J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. Nike comprises approximately 1.7% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,736,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,465. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.49. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.