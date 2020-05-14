J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.71.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $230.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,663. The company has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.30. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

