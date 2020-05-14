J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $37.50. 7,738,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,758,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

