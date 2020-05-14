J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Takes $2.99 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.6% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 61,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 255,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,649,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,428,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,830,311. The company has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

