Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%.

JACK traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,760. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $93.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.