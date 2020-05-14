Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $512.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post $512.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $492.70 million and the highest is $534.40 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $534.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.26.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $153,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,333 shares of company stock valued at $471,855 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $112.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

