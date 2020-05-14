Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Up 6.9% in April

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 679,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $153,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $61,302.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,333 shares of company stock worth $471,855. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,850,000 after purchasing an additional 431,670 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,598,000 after purchasing an additional 633,022 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,865,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,544,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,640,000 after purchasing an additional 699,002 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.80. 477,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JAZZ. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

