Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.32. The stock had a trading volume of 37,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,643. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,900,000 after purchasing an additional 489,120 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.