Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

ACRX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of ACRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 37,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,817. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 491,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

