Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Caesars Entertainment Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CZR. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

CZR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,063,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.97. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

