Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cronos Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cronos Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRON. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 125,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,532,608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.91. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cronos Group by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 157,231 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 542,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,796,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,207,000 after purchasing an additional 97,963 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

