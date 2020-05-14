Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OVCHY. ValuEngine cut shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS OVCHY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $12.21. 30,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,962. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

