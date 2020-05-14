Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 35,229 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Lam Research worth $45,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $472,627,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,366 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 53,842.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,109,000 after acquiring an additional 541,116 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after acquiring an additional 334,943 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,231,000 after buying an additional 294,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

LRCX stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.80. The company had a trading volume of 867,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $171.04 and a 52 week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

