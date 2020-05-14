Jennison Associates LLC Has $990.36 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of Home Depot worth $990,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.04.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.12. 2,486,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,276. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

