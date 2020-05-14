JET8 Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One JET8 token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. JET8 has a market cap of $49,817.05 and $33.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.98 or 0.01996626 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00170201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000158 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

