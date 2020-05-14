Jetcoin (JET) Market Cap Tops $13,511.92

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $13,511.92 and $32,580.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.69 or 0.03515600 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

