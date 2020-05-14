John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 8,528 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total value of $2,876,494.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,217,724.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TYL traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $334.04. 220,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,234. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $340.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

