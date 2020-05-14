Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Short Interest Update

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,070,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 16,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274,346. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,900 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

