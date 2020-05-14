Joint Ventures Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $794.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $23,754.77 and approximately $794.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02008328 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00085429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00170114 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

