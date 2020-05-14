Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will announce $3.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $4.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $16.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $18.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.63 billion to $19.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after acquiring an additional 132,176 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.06.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.