JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RHHVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $355.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.75 and a 200-day moving average of $322.86. Roche has a one year low of $254.20 and a one year high of $399.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

