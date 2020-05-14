JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 9,500 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,500 ($124.97) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($84.85) to GBX 6,690 ($88.00) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 9,000 ($118.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,168.89 ($107.46).

AZN opened at GBX 8,894 ($117.00) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,643 ($74.23) and a one year high of GBX 9,414.36 ($123.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion and a PE ratio of 77.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,698.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,481.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

