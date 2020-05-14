Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $66,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PUB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. 56,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,924. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $394.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 29,937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUB. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

