JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0085

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, JUST has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $6.76 million and $64.27 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.50 or 0.01989699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00083953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00169051 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,125,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

