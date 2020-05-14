Justin Spencer Sells 3,000 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Justin Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

On Monday, April 13th, Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $63,300.00.

Shares of VCRA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 390,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,013. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.52 million, a PE ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.