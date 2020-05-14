K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €4.20 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €4.20 ($4.88) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.59) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.33 ($8.53).

SDF stock opened at €5.08 ($5.91) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.82. The stock has a market cap of $958.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of €18.40 ($21.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

