KBC Group NV Invests $1.86 Million in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

In other news, CEO David L. Goodin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 271,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

