KBC Group NV Sells 28,614 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,614 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of LivaNova worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $49.64 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

