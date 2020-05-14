KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn during the fourth quarter worth about $3,511,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.46, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.78.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

LOGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

