KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

In other news, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $51,522.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,431.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $313,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,740.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $9,706,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in KBR by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

