Kcash (KCASH) Trading Down 30.9% This Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $5.44 million and $6.52 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX.

Kcash Token Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

