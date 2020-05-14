KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a report released on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,518. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,761.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $131,337.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,434.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,044,322 over the last ninety days. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,861,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

