KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.77). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLR. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 221,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,482. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $43.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 13,386 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $101,733.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 3,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

