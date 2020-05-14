KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DXP Enterprises in a report released on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DXP Enterprises’ FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DXPE. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.77. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $300.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Halter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,486 shares in the company, valued at $446,953.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 12,933.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 32.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 12.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

