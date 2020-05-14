KickCoin (KICK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $331.08 or 0.03404330 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00054983 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030730 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001831 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

