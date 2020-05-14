KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $339,362.54 and approximately $150,363.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitMart, Livecoin and TOKOK. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.85 or 0.03442661 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055554 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030750 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,285,102,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,619,502,884 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS, OOOBTC, Bilaxy, Livecoin, CoinBene, ProBit Exchange, P2PB2B, TOKOK, BitMart, Exmo, Mercatox, ABCC, Gate.io, KuCoin, Dcoin, HitBTC and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

