Kin and Carta’s (KCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:KCT traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 55.20 ($0.73). 89,521 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.78 million and a P/E ratio of -30.89. Kin and Carta has a 12-month low of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.50).

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 2.75 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

