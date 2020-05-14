Kin (KIN) Market Cap Reaches $10.01 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, DDEX, HitBTC and Mercatox. Kin has a total market cap of $10.01 million and $30,909.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.01987883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00169641 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Allbit, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, IDEX, YoBit, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, COSS, DDEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

