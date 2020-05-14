Kind Ads Token Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Kind Ads Token token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $32,267.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00041981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.58 or 0.03457813 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055534 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030785 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,223,693 tokens. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kind Ads Token Token Trading

Kind Ads Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.