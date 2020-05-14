Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,158 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.68% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $29,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,958. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $684.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.75, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 6,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

