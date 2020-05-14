KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 2.70

Media headlines about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a news impact score of 2.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted KKR & Co Inc’s score:

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

KKR traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 216,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,230. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -613.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.