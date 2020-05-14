KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 201.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after acquiring an additional 741,025 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,344,000 after acquiring an additional 142,507 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,440,000 after acquiring an additional 142,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock traded up $12.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.75. 2,680,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,104. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,315 shares of company stock worth $8,526,169. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.