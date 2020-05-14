KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 1.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of KLA by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in KLA by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in KLA by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.94.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,315 shares of company stock worth $8,526,169. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $12.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.75. 2,680,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,104. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.10 and a 200 day moving average of $163.49.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.