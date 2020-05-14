Kleros (PNK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,492.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $23,492.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kleros has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,294,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.