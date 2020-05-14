Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0450 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Klimatas has a market cap of $32,543.03 and $4,724.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00450253 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00226039 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007351 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 161.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005502 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005326 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000347 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

