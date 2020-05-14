Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 167.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,440 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 140,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,827.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,556.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $194,045. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

